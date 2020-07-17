Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,072 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $647,840,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,139,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,881,507 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $624,171,000 after acquiring an additional 829,865 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 5,762.3% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 524,382 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 515,437 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Illumina by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,035,405 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $282,790,000 after acquiring an additional 370,233 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,682,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert P. Ragusa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.76, for a total value of $1,703,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,735.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,188 shares of company stock valued at $11,513,638 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILMN stock opened at $382.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.21, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.00. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $384.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $363.32 and a 200-day moving average of $315.01.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.92 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 26.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Illumina from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Illumina from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Illumina from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Illumina has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.50.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

