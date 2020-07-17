Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 5,797 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,797 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.66. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.