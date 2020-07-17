Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 2,879 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 21,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 45,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.8% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 24,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSM. Macquarie lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $66.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $39.78 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 24.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3304 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

