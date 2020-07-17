Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 164 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 218.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,771,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,027,000 after acquiring an additional 10,129,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,305,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,821,000 after buying an additional 595,794 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,430,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,637,000 after purchasing an additional 49,165 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,335,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $289,425,000.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $217.25 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $140.84 and a one year high of $220.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.44.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

