Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,378 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $95.70 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.82 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

