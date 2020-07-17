Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,490 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,067 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 3,096.2% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $41.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.15. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $67.13. The company has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 46.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

In other news, Director David Thomas Seaton bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $98,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,575. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

