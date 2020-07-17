Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 51.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Constellation Brands by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,598 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,753,000 after purchasing an additional 25,704 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 91,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Constellation Brands by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ stock opened at $182.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,014.67, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.72 and its 200 day moving average is $173.44.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

STZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. HSBC raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.32.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.