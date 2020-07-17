Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 62,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 87,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

NYSE:HRL opened at $48.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.71. Hormel Foods Corp has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $51.53. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.45%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HRL shares. Argus started coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra increased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

In other news, VP James M. Splinter sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $1,901,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 161,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,695,867.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 3,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $166,083.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,022 shares in the company, valued at $5,159,530.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,541 shares of company stock worth $4,836,011 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.