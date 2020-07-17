Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 716 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,812,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,307,526,000 after purchasing an additional 136,388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Stryker by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,006,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,166,528,000 after purchasing an additional 28,171 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Stryker by 20.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,216,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,034,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $959,331,000 after purchasing an additional 185,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $604,447,000. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SYK shares. Argus reduced their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Stryker from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.23.

SYK stock opened at $188.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $226.30. The stock has a market cap of $70.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

In other Stryker news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total value of $1,708,941.71. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,085 shares in the company, valued at $202,667.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total value of $1,917,419.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,302.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,670 shares of company stock worth $5,775,251. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

