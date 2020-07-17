Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $398,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 39,253 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,724,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,209.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 14,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 223,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,339,000 after acquiring an additional 38,911 shares in the last quarter.

XBI stock opened at $117.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.10. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $62.94 and a 52-week high of $118.36.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

