Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 16.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 46.6% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 4,814 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $2,566,000. Motco increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 53.6% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 44.8% during the second quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 689,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,788,000 after purchasing an additional 213,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $158,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of JNK stock opened at $103.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.61. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $83.18 and a 12-month high of $110.33.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.