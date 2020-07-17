Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $179.12 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.20 and a fifty-two week high of $188.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.83.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.