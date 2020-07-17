Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 30.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHM stock opened at $49.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.22. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $50.00.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.