Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Okta by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 52,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 33.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 323,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,498,000 after buying an additional 81,624 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,021,000 after purchasing an additional 22,883 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Okta by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patrick W. Grady sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total transaction of $7,601,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 143,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,787,267.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total transaction of $251,700.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,981.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 544,550 shares of company stock valued at $102,844,217. 12.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OKTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Okta from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Okta from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.11.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $204.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.47 and a 200-day moving average of $151.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Okta Inc has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $224.90.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $182.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 33.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

