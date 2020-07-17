Parallel Advisors LLC Has $996,000 Stock Position in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,946 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADVM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 820,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,457,000 after buying an additional 250,282 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 653.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 91,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 79,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADVM opened at $18.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 17.92, a quick ratio of 17.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average of $14.96.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADVM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.56.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, President Leone D. Patterson sold 13,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $325,060.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 110,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,843.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mehdi Gasmi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $500,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,225 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

