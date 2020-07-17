Parallel Advisors LLC Has $977,000 Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 345.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

VGT opened at $286.80 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.45 and a fifty-two week high of $292.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $273.54 and a 200-day moving average of $249.20.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.