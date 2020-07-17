Parallel Advisors LLC Has $3.75 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,327 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,306 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,855,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 852.2% in the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 46,181 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 41,331 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 28,565 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 523,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $24,406,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Robert W. Baird cut Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.23 and its 200-day moving average is $44.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $195.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.10.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.