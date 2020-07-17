Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 59,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,474,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,310,000 after buying an additional 21,186 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,349,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 90,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,126,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 409.9% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Langenberg & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.06.

Shares of HON stock opened at $151.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

