Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.59 Million Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $915,811,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,081,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,214,015,000 after acquiring an additional 29,037 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,491,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,096,117,000 after acquiring an additional 188,508 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,029,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,036,000 after buying an additional 641,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,495,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $697,796,000 after buying an additional 941,066 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APD stock opened at $281.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $288.00. The company has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.34.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Air Products & Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

