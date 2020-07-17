Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,773,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $2,709,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $100,841,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,412,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $62.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.18. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.67. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $18.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Vertical Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.94.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

