Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,784 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $520,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 184,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,087,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,770,000 after purchasing an additional 196,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,804,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF stock opened at $32.08 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $35.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average is $31.15.

