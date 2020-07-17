Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 107.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,315,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,348,000 after acquiring an additional 680,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,165,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,385,000 after purchasing an additional 22,487 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,578,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 441,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,324,000 after purchasing an additional 55,518 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 109,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,081,000 after purchasing an additional 38,205 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $174.46 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $115.36 and a 12 month high of $200.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.30 and its 200-day moving average is $167.53.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

