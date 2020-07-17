Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2,740.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IGV opened at $283.85 on Friday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $278.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.18.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.