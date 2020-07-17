Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,788 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $67.29 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $77.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.55.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

