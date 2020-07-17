Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,387 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 75.6% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT opened at $132.00 on Friday. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $134.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.91.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $10,275,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,075,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,911,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,141,624. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.