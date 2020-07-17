Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $675,692,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,097,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478,558 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,589,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,037 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,723,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,999,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,755,381.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS stock opened at $51.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.84. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

MS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.40.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

