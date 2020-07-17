Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,705,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,195 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,246,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,116,000 after buying an additional 961,864 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Mondelez International by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,208,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,522,000 after buying an additional 2,503,118 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Mondelez International by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,190,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,292,000 after buying an additional 1,857,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,081,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,559,000 after buying an additional 144,707 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $52.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.80. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

