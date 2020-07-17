Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 2,673 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 316.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,318,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $80.93 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $84.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.55 and its 200 day moving average is $56.28.

