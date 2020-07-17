Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 50.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,169 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 888.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT stock opened at $121.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.79. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $80.03 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Target’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TGT shares. Cleveland Research raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Target from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.04.

In other Target news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total transaction of $1,220,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,253 shares in the company, valued at $6,375,388.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $13,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,020,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,524 shares of company stock worth $16,283,219. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

