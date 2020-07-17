Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.5% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total value of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $807,257.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,591.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242 shares of company stock valued at $342,902 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,589.81.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,513.64 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,577.13. The stock has a market cap of $1,033.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,446.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1,365.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

