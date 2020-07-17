Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 3,546 Shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOCU. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 222.2% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 3,033.3% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 500.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Docusign during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

DOCU opened at $192.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Docusign Inc has a 1 year low of $43.13 and a 1 year high of $217.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of -164.81 and a beta of 0.85.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.12 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.31, for a total value of $828,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 459,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,383,557.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 64,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $12,198,198.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 248,534 shares of company stock valued at $40,460,572. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Docusign from $100.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Docusign in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Docusign in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered Docusign to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Docusign from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

