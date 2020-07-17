Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 1,976 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,796 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Nike by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $454,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,633 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd lifted its position in Nike by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 24,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Nike during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,866,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Nike by 8.7% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $1,059,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,297,730. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Nike from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nike from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.01.

NYSE NKE opened at $98.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.23 billion, a PE ratio of 62.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.40. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

