Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 1,827 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Norges Bank bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,352,805,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,515,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208,549 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,190 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 580.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,055,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,683 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,724,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,174 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $100.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.63 and its 200 day moving average is $87.71. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $100.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,794 shares of company stock worth $9,057,485 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

