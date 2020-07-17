Palisade Global Investments Ltd. Sells 231,000 Shares of Triumph Gold Corp (CVE:TIG) Stock

Triumph Gold Corp (CVE:TIG) insider Palisade Global Investments Ltd. sold 231,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.28, for a total transaction of C$65,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,728,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,168,259.74.

Palisade Global Investments Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Triumph Gold alerts:

On Monday, July 13th, Palisade Global Investments Ltd. sold 268,500 shares of Triumph Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total transaction of C$71,286.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Triumph Gold Corp has a 1 year low of C$0.07 and a 1 year high of C$0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.22.

Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Freegold Mountain located in the Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Northern Freegold Resources Ltd.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.