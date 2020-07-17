Pacifica Partners Inc. Sells 17,158 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Pacifica Partners Inc. lowered its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 915 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,158 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,857,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 441.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 125.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alaska Air Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $35.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.28 and a 200 day moving average of $44.00. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $72.22.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

