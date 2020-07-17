Pacifica Partners Inc. Sells 1,700 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Pacifica Partners Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 39,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 24,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,804,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $43.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.40 and its 200 day moving average is $39.70. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

