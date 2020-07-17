Pacifica Partners Inc. Sells 1,300 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Pacifica Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.5% in the first quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 8,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.8% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 14,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.1% in the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 35,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 22,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $25.35 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $99.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.90.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.