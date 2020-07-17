Pacifica Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 126.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CP. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 33.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $264.94 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a twelve month low of $173.26 and a twelve month high of $275.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $1.56. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 19.69%.

CP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.55.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

