Pacifica Partners Inc. Has $3.30 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pacifica Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,145 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.7% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 2,301 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. China International Capital lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,779.39.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,008.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,344.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,707.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,222.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,538.23 billion, a PE ratio of 143.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

