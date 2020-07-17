Pacifica Partners Inc. Has $28,000 Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Pacifica Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,322,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,953,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,961,000 after buying an additional 56,315 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 312,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,779,000 after buying an additional 12,540 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Mairs & Power INC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.44.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $219.16 on Thursday. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $222.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $139.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 5,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $999,925.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $218,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,847 shares of company stock worth $4,939,033 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

