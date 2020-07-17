Pacifica Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Pacifica Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 49.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nike by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,976,698 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,527,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Nike by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,547,619 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,196,549,000 after purchasing an additional 584,343 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Nike by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,175,695 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,834,816,000 after purchasing an additional 73,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,107,272 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,743,723,000 after purchasing an additional 222,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Nike by 2.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,704,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,713,079,000 after purchasing an additional 508,120 shares in the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,012,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,564,259.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,228,100 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NKE opened at $96.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nike from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.01.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

