Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Trading Up 6.9%

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) was up 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.24 and last traded at $4.17, approximately 1,759,761 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 2,015,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PACB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.81.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 131.21% and a negative net margin of 58.35%. The company had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 125,953 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,834,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,275,000 after purchasing an additional 801,506 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 11.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,582,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,962,000 after purchasing an additional 340,259 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

