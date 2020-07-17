Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Trading Up 6.9%

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) was up 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.24 and last traded at $4.17, approximately 1,759,761 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 2,015,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PACB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.81.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 125,953 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,834,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,275,000 after purchasing an additional 801,506 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 11.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,582,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,962,000 after purchasing an additional 340,259 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)
Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.
