Ozgrowth Limited (ASX:OZG) to Issue $0.00 Final Dividend

Ozgrowth Limited (ASX:OZG) declared a final dividend on Thursday, July 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share on Thursday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th.

The company has a market cap of $55.20 million and a P/E ratio of -9.69. Ozgrowth has a fifty-two week low of A$0.15 ($0.10) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.22 ($0.15).

Ozgrowth Company Profile

Ozgrowth Limited is a fund launched and managed by Westoz Funds Management Pty Ltd. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm also invests in alternative investment markets. Ozgrowth Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

