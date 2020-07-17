Ozgrowth Limited (ASX:OZG) to Issue $0.00 Final Dividend

Ozgrowth Limited (ASX:OZG) declared a final dividend on Thursday, July 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share on Thursday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th.
The company has a market cap of $55.20 million and a P/E ratio of -9.69. Ozgrowth has a fifty-two week low of A$0.15 ($0.10) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.22 ($0.15).
Ozgrowth Company Profile
