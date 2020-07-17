Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Trading 7.7% Higher

Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM)’s stock price traded up 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.77 and last traded at $46.26, 292,430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 77% from the average session volume of 164,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.96.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine raised Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

The company has a market cap of $773.37 million, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The textile maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $160.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.43 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. Equities analysts expect that Oxford Industries Inc will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 875,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,744,000 after purchasing an additional 37,145 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 550,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,973,000 after buying an additional 40,006 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth $21,374,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,025,000 after buying an additional 14,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 6.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,560,000 after buying an additional 14,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.