Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) Receives $57.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

A number of research firms have commented on OXM. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,025,000 after buying an additional 14,361 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,599,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OXM opened at $46.26 on Tuesday. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $30.37 and a twelve month high of $80.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.98 and a 200-day moving average of $51.95. The stock has a market cap of $773.37 million, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The textile maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.85). Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $160.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.43 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

