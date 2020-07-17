Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of approx breakeven for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.07.
Owens-Illinois stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Owens-Illinois has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average is $9.44.
Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Owens-Illinois had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 61.87%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Owens-Illinois will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Owens-Illinois
Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.
Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Owens-Illinois Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens-Illinois and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.