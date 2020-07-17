Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of approx breakeven for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.07.

Owens-Illinois stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Owens-Illinois has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average is $9.44.

Get Owens-Illinois alerts:

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Owens-Illinois had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 61.87%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Owens-Illinois will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Owens-Illinois from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Owens-Illinois from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Owens-Illinois from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Owens-Illinois from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.20.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens-Illinois Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens-Illinois and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.