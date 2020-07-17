Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Trading Up 5.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) were up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $9.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ovid Therapeutics traded as high as $7.39 and last traded at $7.39, approximately 1,016,715 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,011,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.57.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 21.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.25.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics Inc will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.