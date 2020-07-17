OST (OST) Market Cap Tops $7.92 Million

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. OST has a total market cap of $7.92 million and approximately $668,998.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OST has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. One OST token can now be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Binance, IDCM and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.13 or 0.01878151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00092176 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00190538 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001147 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000189 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000208 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00001042 BTC.

OST Token Profile

OST launched on October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 750,466,070 tokens. OST’s official website is ost.com . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

OST Token Trading

OST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, OKEx, IDCM, Coinsuper, Huobi, Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

