Osisko gold royalties Ltd Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (TSE:OR)

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Osisko gold royalties in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko gold royalties’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$52.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$35.00 million.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OR. Royal Bank of Canada raised Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on Osisko gold royalties from C$19.75 to C$22.25 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Osisko gold royalties from C$15.75 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. CIBC lowered their price target on Osisko gold royalties from C$15.25 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Osisko gold royalties from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.60.

OR stock opened at C$14.41 on Friday. Osisko gold royalties has a 1 year low of C$6.35 and a 1 year high of C$17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.04, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.63%.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

