Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Shares Up 16.7%

Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO) rose 16.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $3.84, approximately 1,318,027 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 829% from the average daily volume of 141,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORGO shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Organogenesis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Organogenesis in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Organogenesis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Organogenesis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.85.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 124.66%. The company had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Organogenesis Holdings Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prosight Management LP boosted its position in Organogenesis by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 672,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 54,439 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 23,052 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 14.4% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 285,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 35,990 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 21.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 43,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the period. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

